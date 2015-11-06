We are ready to start gathering up tutorials, making of articles and images for Issue # 48 of Blenderart Magazine.

The theme for this issue is “Time Flies: 10 years of Blenderart Magazine”

Blenderart Magazine is 10 years old and we are going to celebrate by asking for projects, images and animations that you have done in the last 10 years. The older the better. What is your oldest project? Are you brave enough to share it with us?

Looking for:

*Old projects

*Old work-arounds that have been rendered obsolete by improvements to Blender

*”Do You Remember?” Articles: memories about how it used to be, the problems you encountered and how you solved it

*warning: lack of submissions could result in an entire issue of strange sculpting experiments, half completed models and a galley filled with random bad sketches by yours truly…. …… goes off to start filling sketchbook with hundreds of stick figures, just in case.

Articles

Send in your articles to sandra

Subject: “Article submission Issue # 48 [your article name]”

Gallery Images

As usual you can also submit your best renders based on the theme of the issue. The theme of this issue is “Time Flies: 10 years of Blenderart Magazine”. Please note if the entry does not match with the theme it will not be published.

Send in your entries for gallery to gaurav

Subject: “Gallery submission Issue # 48″

Note: Image size should be of 1024x (width) at max.

Last date of submissions December 5, 2015.

Good luck!

Blenderart Team