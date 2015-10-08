Welcome to Issue #47, “What’s your Passion?”

Welcome to our 10 Anniversary Issue where we look at “What’s Your Passion”. Following your artistic passions helps you grow and improves your artistic skills. While some of the things you might be exploring may not seem to connect to your previous artistic endeavors, be assured it will add to them one way or another. So here is a great opportunity to see how others follow their passions and maybe jump start a few of your own.

Table of Contents:

123D Tutorial

Exploring Character modeling

Interview with Reynante M

Ancient Beast Game Project

New Method for Subdivision

Interview with Ton Roosendaal

And Lot More…