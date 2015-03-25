We are ready to start gathering up tutorials, making of articles and images for Issue # 47 of Blenderart Magazine.

The theme for this issue is “What’s your Passion?”

Everyone has an area or topic that motivates them to try harder, work longer and push beyond their comfort zone. What is your singular creative joy? Is there an area of Blender you love to explore? A project you want to start and complete? Have you already completed an amazing new project this year? Any challenges you have started or completed? Any projects you completed or started last year that you want to explore further or have led you to new areas of exploration in your art?

What are you working on? We would love to hear about it and cheer you on. We are looking for articles on:

Challenges (30 day, year long, organized or personal) New or on going projects Areas of Blender that you want to or are currently exploring



*warning: lack of submissions could result in an entire issue of strange sculpting experiments, half completed models and a galley filled with random bad sketches by yours truly…. …… goes off to start filling sketchbook with hundreds of stick figures, just in case.

Articles

Send in your articles to sandra

Subject: “Article submission Issue # 47 [your article name]”

Gallery Images

As usual you can also submit your best renders based on the theme of the issue. The theme of this issue is “New Beginnings”. Please note if the entry does not match with the theme it will not be published.

Send in your entries for gallery to gaurav

Subject: “Gallery submission Issue # 47″

Note: Image size should be of 1024x (width) at max.

Last date of submissions May 5, 2015.

Good luck!

Blenderart Team