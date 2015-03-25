March 25th, 2015 /// Uncategorized
Welcome to Issue #46, “FANtastic FANart“
In this issue, we pay tribute to the creative geniuses that inspire us to attempt creative masterpieces of our own. The “FANtastic Fanart” gathered within is sure to inspire you to practice your skills. So settle in with your favorite beverage and check out all the fun goodies we have gathered for you.
Table of Contents:
Modeling Clay Characters
- Final Inspection
- Making of DJ. Boyie
- Back to the 80’s
- Tribute to Pierre Gilhodes
- Minas Tirith
And Lot More…
1 Comment for "Blenderart Mag Issue #46 now available"
Just glanced through the issue and really look forward to reading it! That first article I might have to really read because sometimes he says something really brilliant that I sometimes forget about
Thanks for including my pieces in there!
