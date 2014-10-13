October 13th, 2014 /// Releases
Welcome to Issue #45, “Cycles Circus“
Come jump on the Cycles Circus merry-go-round with us as we not only explore some fun features of cycles, but play on a comet and meet the geniuses of Ray and Clovis
So grab your copy today. Also be sure to check out our gallery of wonderful images submitted by very talented members of our community.
Table of Contents:
- Quick Comet Animation
- Book Review: Cycles Materials and Textures
- Baby Elephant
- Ray and Clovis
And Lot More…
Okay, I clicked on the magazine image of the current issue and was taken to an issues page. I clicked on a link to the upper far right (MIR 1) and a download (mag-45.exe) started. I think I’m on track.
