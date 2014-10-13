Welcome to Issue #45, “Cycles Circus“

Come jump on the Cycles Circus merry-go-round with us as we not only explore some fun features of cycles, but play on a comet and meet the geniuses of Ray and Clovis

So grab your copy today. Also be sure to check out our gallery of wonderful images submitted by very talented members of our community.

Table of Contents:

Quick Comet Animation

Book Review: Cycles Materials and Textures

Baby Elephant

Ray and Clovis

And Lot More…