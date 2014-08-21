We are ready to start gathering up tutorials, making of articles and images for Issue # 46 of Blenderart Magazine.

The theme for this issue is “FANtastic FANart”

This is going to be a seriously fun issue for everyone to take part in. We are going to honor and pay homage to our favorite artists by creating an issue full of Fanart.

At some point we all give in to the overwhelming urge to re-create our favorite characters, logos etc. We have no intention of claiming the idea as our own, we are simply practicing our craft, improving our skills and showing our love to those artists whose work inspires our own.

So in this issue we are looking for tutorials or “making of” articles on:

Personal Fanart projects that you have done to practice your skills and or for fun

A nice short summary of why this project inspired you, what you learned

*warning: lack of submissions could result in an entire issue of strange sculpting experiments, half completed models and a galley filled with random bad sketches by yours truly…. …… goes off to start filling sketchbook with hundreds of stick figures, just in case.

Articles

Send in your articles to sandra

Subject: “Article submission Issue # 46 [your article name]”

Gallery Images

As usual you can also submit your best renders based on the theme of the issue. The theme of this issue is “FANtastic FANart”. Please note if the entry does not match with the theme it will not be published.

Send in your entries for gallery to gaurav

Subject: “Gallery submission Issue # 46″

Note: Image size should be of 1024x (width) at max.

Last date of submissions October 5, 2014.

Good luck!

Blenderart Team