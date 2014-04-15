Welcome to Issue #44, “Mech Mayhem”

There is an artistry to a well designed machine that even the most clueless of us can appreciate. Watching all the little moving parts work together in harmony is a sight to behold and a wonder to those of us with no concept of how it all goes to together.

The magic of robots, gears and all manner of mechanical moving parts are to be found in our latest issue of Blenderart Magazine as well as a look at how to realistically texture them. It is an issue full of mechanical goodness waiting for your reading pleasure.

So grab your copy today. Also be sure to check out our gallery of wonderful images submitted by very talented members of our community.

Table of Contents:

Tutorial: Mech Bust

Tutorial: Mech Textures

A Weight Scale

Mechanical Systems

Retracting Landing Gears

Creating Comics Character

And Lot More…