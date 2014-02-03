Okay, it is time and past time to get this party back on track. We are ready to start gathering up tutorials, making of articles and images for Issue # 45 of Blenderart Magazine.

The theme for this issue is “Cycles Circus”

This is going to be a fun issue. So just what is a Cycles Circus. Well anything related to the Cycles render engine of course. Then there is anything Cyclical in nature, such as weather, seasons, anything of that nature. And just for fun and giggles, anything related to Circuses, as in three ring big top, clowns and animals circus stuff.

So in this issue we are looking for tutorials or “making of” articles on:

Cycles Render Engine materials, compositing, lighting and rendering

Projects of a Cyclic Nature weather, seasons, biology etc

Big Top Circus projects clowns, animals, etc.



*warning: apparently I have no fuzzy bunnies or puffy hearts, so lack of submissions could result in an entire issue of strange sculpting experiments, half completed models and a galley filled with random bad sketches by yours truly…. …… goes off to start filling sketchbook with hundreds of stick figures, just in case.

Articles

Send in your articles to sandra

Subject: “Article submission Issue # 45 [your article name]”

Gallery Images

As usual you can also submit your best renders based on the theme of the issue. The theme of this issue is “Cycles Circus”. Please note if the entry does not match with the theme it will not be published.

Send in your entries for gallery to gaurav

Subject: “Gallery submission Issue # 45″

Note: Image size should be of 1024x (width) at max.

Last date of submissions April 5, 2014.

Good luck!

Blenderart Team