February 1st, 2014 /// Releases
Welcome to Issue #43, “From Concept to Character”
Character Creation is always a labor of love. And while there are many approaches to achieving a believable character, starting from concept art is generally considered the best way to go. That being said, we have rounded up a bunch of resources to get your concepts ready to be characters.
So grab your copy today. Also be sure to check out our gallery of wonderful images submitted by very talented members of our community.
Table of Contents:
- Quick Tips
- UV Pin Quick Tutorial
- Making of -El Patriota
- Ditch the pencil
- From concept to character
- Improving your drawing skills
And Lot More…
Reminder: Submissions for issue #45 due April 5th,
Theme: Cycles Circus
1 Comment for "Blenderart Mag Issue #43 now available"
Leave a comment »
I am following Blenderart Mag since #1 and I had to confess, it is something very important to know new ways to do stuff with Blender, to get new ideas, new paths and new forms, with very interesting articles and tutorials.
Thank´s Blenderart Mag…
RSS feed for comments on this post. TrackBack URL
Leave a comment