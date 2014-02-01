Welcome to Issue #43, “From Concept to Character”

Character Creation is always a labor of love. And while there are many approaches to achieving a believable character, starting from concept art is generally considered the best way to go. That being said, we have rounded up a bunch of resources to get your concepts ready to be characters.

So grab your copy today. Also be sure to check out our gallery of wonderful images submitted by very talented members of our community.

Table of Contents:

Quick Tips

UV Pin Quick Tutorial

Making of -El Patriota

Ditch the pencil

From concept to character

Improving your drawing skills

And Lot More…

Reminder: Submissions for issue #45 due April 5th,

Theme: Cycles Circus