Blenderart Mag Issue #42 now available
September 12th, 2013 /// Uncategorized

Welcome to Issue #42, “Crossing the Digital Divide

Creating in a digital environment allows for infinite possibilities and an infinite amount of fun. And fun is what we have for you this month. In this issue we take a look at how you can bring your creations/products across the Digital Divide into the real world.

So grab your copy today. Also be sure to check out our gallery of wonderful images submitted by very talented members of our community.
Table of Contents:

  • Chicken on Steroids
  • 3D Printing for Stopmotion
  • Interview: Ben Simmonds
  • Unmanned Vengence
  • Displacement Modifier Tip.
  • Making Of Trophy

And Lot More…

Reminder: Submissions for issue #44 due November 5th,

Call for Content #44

