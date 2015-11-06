About BAM
Call For Content: Blenderart Magazine issue #48
November 6th, 2015 /// Call For Content | Read More...

We are ready to start gathering up tutorials, making of articles and images for Issue # 48 of Blenderart Magazine.

The theme for this issue is “Time Flies: 10 years of Blenderart Magazine”

Blenderart Magazine is 10 years old and we are going to celebrate by asking for projects, images and animations that you have done in the last 10 years. The older the better. What is your oldest project? Are you brave enough to share it with us?

Looking for:

*Old projects

*Old work-arounds that have been rendered obsolete by improvements to Blender

*”Do You Remember?” Articles: memories about how it used to be, the problems you encountered and how you solved it

*warning: lack of submissions could result in an entire issue of strange sculpting experiments, half completed models and a galley filled with random bad sketches by yours truly…. :P …… goes off to start filling sketchbook with hundreds of stick figures, just in case. :P

Articles

Send in your articles to sandra
Subject: “Article submission Issue # 48 [your article name]”

Gallery Images

As usual you can also submit your best renders based on the theme of the issue. The theme of this issue is “Time Flies: 10 years of Blenderart Magazine”. Please note if the entry does not match with the theme it will not be published.

Send in your entries for gallery to gaurav
Subject: “Gallery submission Issue # 48″

Note: Image size should be of 1024x (width) at max.

Last date of submissions December 5, 2015.

Good luck!
Blenderart Team

Blenderart Mag Issue #47 now available
October 8th, 2015 /// Releases | Read More...

Welcome to Issue #47, “What’s your Passion?”

Welcome to our 10 Anniversary Issue where we look at “What’s Your Passion”. Following your artistic passions helps you grow and improves your artistic skills. While some of the things you might be exploring may not seem to connect to your previous artistic endeavors, be assured it will add to them one way or another. So here is a great opportunity to see how others follow their passions and maybe jump start a few of your own.

Table of Contents:

123D Tutorial
Exploring Character modeling
Interview with Reynante M
Ancient Beast Game Project
New Method for Subdivision
Interview with Ton Roosendaal

And Lot More…

Call for Content Blenderart Magazine #47
March 25th, 2015 /// Call For Content | Read More...

We are ready to start gathering up tutorials, making of articles and images for Issue # 47 of Blenderart Magazine.

The theme for this issue is What’s your Passion?

Everyone has an area or topic that motivates them to try harder, work longer and push beyond their comfort zone. What is your singular creative joy? Is there an area of Blender you love to explore? A project you want to start and complete? Have you already completed an amazing new project this year? Any challenges you have started or completed? Any projects you completed or started last year that you want to explore further or have led you to new areas of exploration in your art?

What are you working on? We would love to hear about it and cheer you on. We are looking for articles on:

    • Challenges (30 day, year long, organized or personal)

    • New or on going projects

    • Areas of Blender that you want to or are currently exploring

*warning: lack of submissions could result in an entire issue of strange sculpting experiments, half completed models and a galley filled with random bad sketches by yours truly…. :P …… goes off to start filling sketchbook with hundreds of stick figures, just in case. :P

Articles

Send in your articles to sandra
Subject: “Article submission Issue # 47 [your article name]”

Gallery Images

As usual you can also submit your best renders based on the theme of the issue. The theme of this issue is “New Beginnings”. Please note if the entry does not match with the theme it will not be published.

Send in your entries for gallery to gaurav
Subject: “Gallery submission Issue # 47″

Note: Image size should be of 1024x (width) at max.

Last date of submissions May 5, 2015.

Good luck!
Blenderart Team

Blenderart Mag Issue #46 now available
March 25th, 2015 /// Uncategorized | Read More...

Welcome to Issue #46, “FANtastic FANart

In this issue, we pay tribute to the creative geniuses that inspire us to attempt creative masterpieces of our own. The “FANtastic Fanart” gathered within is sure to inspire you to practice your skills. So settle in with your favorite beverage and check out all the fun goodies we have gathered for you.

Table of Contents:

Modeling Clay Characters

  • Final Inspection
  • Making of DJ. Boyie
  • Back to the 80’s
  • Tribute to Pierre Gilhodes
  • Minas Tirith

And Lot More…

Blenderart Mag Issue #45 now available
October 13th, 2014 /// Releases | Read More...

Welcome to Issue #45, “Cycles Circus

Come jump on the Cycles Circus merry-go-round with us as we not only explore some fun features of cycles, but play on a comet and meet the geniuses of Ray and Clovis

So grab your copy today. Also be sure to check out our gallery of wonderful images submitted by very talented members of our community.

Table of Contents: 

  • Quick Comet Animation
  • Book Review: Cycles Materials and Textures
  • Baby Elephant
  • Ray and Clovis

And Lot More…

  • Categories